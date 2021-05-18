Tigres vs Rayadas: Lineups of the semifinal match in the MX Women’s League

Tigres de la UANL and Rayadas de Monterrey will meet on the University field in the second leg of the semifinals of the MX Women’s League, after they tied two goals in the first leg at BBVA.

Tigres de la UANL has an advantage by drawing two goals against Rayadas in the first leg, so they will seek to maintain it and score goals at some point in the game to sentence, preventing Rayadas from scoring away goals.

Rayadas for his part will have to seek to win the game since by the visitor goal criterion, Tigres has a hand so he must score and defend well so that the felines do not score.

In case they equal one or two goals, Tigres will advance by better position in the table, but if they tie with more than three goals, Rayadas will qualify for the final by more goals as a visitor.

Lineups

Tigers: Solís (p), Sierra, Espinoza, Ferral, Villarreal, Antonio, Mercado, Ovalle, Sánchez, Mayor, Cruz.

Striped: Lozoya (P), Sánchez, Bernal, Flores, Cadena, Pérez, García, Valdez, Burkenroad, Evangelista, Monsiváis.

