Tigres vs Club América: Roger Martínez sends a message after his double and ‘responds’ to his haters

The Colombian footballer of the Eagles of America, Roger Martínez, sent a heartfelt message on social networks, after scoring a double against the UANL Tigres, despite the fact that the fans did not want to see him as a starter in the match.

In social networks, the Colombian published a photograph of the meeting and next to it, a message for the detractors and the people who criticize him.

“Glory to God. You have to applaud yourself because there are sacrifices that many do not understand. Wrote the Colombian forward.

Roger Martínez has been one of the most criticized Eagles players and every time he appears in Santiago Solari’s starting lineup, the fans turn against him.

Now, after his double, there were some fans who gave him the benefit of the doubt, as Roger has been one of the players with the most problems in the locker room since his arrival and there was even a time when he was separated from the team.

Solari has been able to take advantage of the player and although he is criticized for putting him above Federico Viñas, the player himself agrees with his goals.