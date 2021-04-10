TIGRES VS AMÉRICA, DAY 14, MX LEAGUE, TODAY APRIL 10, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Tigers vs America, on the matchday 14 of Liga MX this Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The BBVA MX LEAGUE informs that the UANL Tigers Club notified that he has received express sanitary authorization in a manner, time and place, from the Government of Nuevo Lion to open the doors of their stadium and receive fans for the game on Saturday 10 April against America club.

The authorization is based on the federal epidemic risk traffic light, in force from March 29 to April 11, in which the State of Nuevo León is in yellow.

The Tigers will play before America in the University Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Matchday 14 of Liga MX

Tigers vs America

United States: 10:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 19:00

Ecuador: 20:00

Colombia: 20:00

Peru: 20:00

Argentina: 22:00

Chile: 22:00

Spain: 04:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

