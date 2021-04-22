Tigres UANL would seek the signing of Cristian Chicote Calderón, erased in Chivas by Vucetich

The left-back of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón, a player who has been ‘erased’ from the map of Víctor Manuel Vucetich in the Rojiblanco team, could leave the team next summer and like Necaxa, Tigres would also look for him .

According to ESPN, Tigres de la UANL would be interested in Chicote Calderón, who had already been added to the list of candidates along with Jesús Angulo and Erick Aguirre.

Calderón, a player who arrived in Chivas at the beginning of 2020, has played only 7 games this tournament and two as a starter, accumulating 306 minutes.

Despite his little game, in Tigres they know the worth and level that Chicote Calderón can have, so he is a strong candidate to reach the Felino team.

Tigres had already pretended to Calderón in the last market, however, he was coming off a great tie, so Chivas had no plans to release him.

