Tigres UANL would impose Miguel Herrera on Chima Ruiz as auxiliary

Although everything will depend on the decision of Marco Antonio ‘El Chima’ Ruiz, the board of the UANL Tigers seeks that he continues in the feline institution within the technical body that the Mexican coach would lead, Miguel Herrera, who is a few hours away from being officially announced as the strategist who will take over from Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti.

According to information revealed by the Mediotiempo portal, the Tigres board would have already extended the invitation to the former collaborator of Tuca, who will have the last word on this situation.

The source indicates that Maruicio Culebro would have communicated to Ruiz his intention to keep him on the team’s coaching staff, as they consider him an element with an institutional profile within the felines.

However, Chima hopes to touch base first with Ricardo Ferretti, who was the one who brought him to the team a few years ago, as he wants to show him loyalty and not make the decision on his own without consulting him first.

“They have expressed their desire that I continue in the institution, for them it is very important that I be able to continue. But, I am also a man of values ​​and within my values, loyalty is important. I have not spoken with Ricardo, with Tuca I will have to speak personally, my commitment is with him, I will have to see what he thinks, what his situation is, what plans he has, and based on that, to define things, “said the Chima.

The arrival of Herrera could occur during this weekend or in the first days of next week, because the feline team is already designing what will be the next season, where the bet would be to draw on more homegrown players.

