Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

A tense day that was presented this past Wednesday at the Zuazua training fields after the rumor was aired that the coach of the UANL Tigers, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti would not be renewed and would leave the feline institution in the summer to be relieved by Miguel Herrera, with whom the board of directors had already had their first contacts through Mauricio Culebro, Vice-president of the University of Nuevo León.

According to information published in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, the training half a week prior to the Classic Regio It was lived with tension due to the information that was uncovered in national media, making most of the players commit to leaving everything on the court against Rayados from Monterrey to back Ferretti.

Also read: Chivas: Results the Herd needs to enter the Repechage in Matchday 16

The source points out that Tuca Ferretti, aware of the rumors about his possible dismissal, went directly to Mauricio Culebro’s office to confront him, questioning him about his continuity for the next tournament.

“Culebro will surely look for a reliable coach … it could be Miguel Herrera and at this moment he has more acceptance from the Tigres fans than Ferretti” @javialonsordz in #JugandoClaro

336 Dish

Clear Video Participate with us at 55-7324-7550 pic.twitter.com/lxQnU3IzUJ – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) April 22, 2021

Ferretti’s visit caught the manager off guard, who would have calmed the waters and assured him that his situation at the feline club will be defined this Friday, just one day before his commitment against the Rayados de Monterrey, a match in which in addition to pride and the three points, Tigres is playing a large part of their qualification to the Repechage.

The source points out that everything indicates that this Friday the board will inform Ferretti that he will not renew his contract, so the Clausura 2021 would be the last tournament led by Tuca no matter how far he goes with the team or if he achieves a new title for his record.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The 2021 Clausura League at the moment (Combinations and results)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: