Tigres UANL win 2-3 at home to FC Juarez

04/15/2021

On at 06:30 CEST

The UANL Tigers played and won 2-3 as a visitor the duel last Thursday in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium. The FC Juarez came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at his stadium by a score of 2-1 at Saint Louis. On the part of the visiting team, the UANL Tigers lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against America. After the result obtained, the Juarense team is seventeenth at the end of the match, while the UANL Tigers is ninth.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Nicolaita team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Nicolas Lopez in minute 70. However, the Juarense team put the tables establishing the 1-1 thanks to a goal from William Mendieta at 77 minutes. He added again the FC Juarez at 80 minutes through a goal from Gustavo Velazquez. But later the UANL Tigers reacted and equalized the contest with a bit of Diego Reyes in the 86th minute. Then the visiting team scored again, taking the lead with a new goal from Nicolas Lopez, which thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus ending the match with a result of 2-3 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the FC Juarez gave entrance to William Mendieta, Carlos Rosel, Andres Iniestra, Elio castro Y Brian Rubio for Marco Fabian, Francisco Contreras, Matias Garcia, Ayron Del Valle Y Hedgardo Marin, Meanwhile he UANL Tigers gave entrance to Leonardo Fernandez, Jordan sierra Y Jose solis for Javier Aquino, Aldo Cruz Y Nicolas Lopez.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Luis Lopez, Matias Garcia Y Ayron Del Valle, from the local team and two for Francisco Meza Y Diego Reyes, of the visiting team.

With this result, the FC Juarez remains with 12 points and the UANL Tigers get 18 points after winning the duel.

The next day both teams will play at home. The Juarense team will do it against him Lion, Meanwhile he UANL Tigers will face the Pumas UNAM.