Tigres UANL willing to negotiate clause of Jorge Sánchez of Club América

The possible signing of Jorge Sanchez with the UANL Tigers could be forging this week, because according to information from the TUDN reporter, Vladimir García, the board of the felines would have already communicated with the leaders ofl Club America to let them know your interest in the full back of the Mexican National Team.

According to rumors, UANL Tigers received the express request of their new technical director, Miguel Herrera, who wants to reinforce Jorge Sanchez to cover the right side of the felines for the next Apertura 2021.

Unofficially, it is ensured that the price of the termination clause of Jorge Sánchez’s contract is around 10 million dollars, a figure that America would not be willing to lower a single dollar, so it is speculated that the felines would be offering players in negotiation.

Sánchez has a current contract with América until June 2025 and is a fundamental part of the Mexican National Team led by Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino with a view to the Qatar World Cup process in 2022, in addition to being considered in the squad that will represent Mexico in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

The Eagles side is not going through a good time in terms of his relationship with the azulcrema rostrum, which is why it was speculated that he himself would have asked the Club América board of directors in this transfer market.

Sánchez is the best-rated right-back in the entire Liga MX, so the Eagles would not find a Mexican or foreign player with a better projection than Jorge in the national market, which is why it seems complicated to negotiate, taking into account that the limit of untrained players in Mexico will be reduced by one more place in the following season.

