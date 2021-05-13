Tigres UANL: When will Miguel Herrera be presented as the new manager of the Felinos?

Miguel Herrera will be the new coach of the UANL Tigres replacing Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, after the Brazilian strategist did not renew his contract at the end of this season.

According to information revealed by Vladimir García of TUDN, Tigres will officially present the former ‘Piojo’ Herrera of Club América next week to begin planning their new sports project as soon as possible.

As detailed in the information, both Herrera’s coaching staff and the board will get to work to decide which other players should leave Tigres and what reinforcements the team needs to have.

#TIGRES -Next week the arrival of @MiguelHerreraDT will be made official as the new DT of Tigres. -The board of directors together with the new coaching staff will decide the departures and more arrivals of players. -The team will report on June 5, there will be preseason on the beach. – Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) May 13, 2021

In addition, the squad must report on June 5 to begin the preseason to be held on the beach, although it was not specified to which city they will travel to do it.

