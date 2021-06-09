Tigres UANL wants Jesús Angulo del Atlas in exchange for Julián Quiñones

The UANL Tigres want to solve two problems in a single play in this transfer market prior to the Opening 2021 of Liga MX, because in addition to managing to ‘get rid’ of the record of Julian Quinoneyes, the cats would pretend to curdle the transfer of the lateral Jesus Angulo since the Rojinegros del Atlas, to those who would propose an exchange.

For days the transfer of Quiñones de Tigres towards the Atlas, It has not been officially announced, so the negotiations would not yet be completely closed and this morning the rumor of the university’s intentions was uncovered.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Club América, the experts in repatriating Mexicans from Europe

According to information revealed by the columnist Sancadilla of the newspaper Reforma, the Tigres would be proposing an exchange between these footballers, since Miguel Herrera has asked for a Mexican reinforcement to prop up the left back, position in which Angulo plays.

Tigres is in negotiations with Atlas for Jesús Angulo, the player who aspires to play the Olympic Games would be chosen to reinforce the left back. He is 23 years old, measures 1.78 and knows what it is to be champion with Santos where he debuted, he also plays central. pic.twitter.com/AjFg71UPcb – Noti Tigres UANL (@NotiTigresmx) May 27, 2021

On the other hand, the communicator of Multimedios Monterrey, Willie González, assures that this transaction would take place only in an exchange of loans, so that barter could be more viable.

The 22-year-old footballer ends his assignment with the Rojinegros and would return to Santos Laguna, the team that owns his letter, although the move could come from the Warriors, as they are owned by the Orlegi Group.

Angulo is valued at 3.5 million euros and is currently considered to be a member of the Mexican National Team that plays the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021.

The full-back played 13 games with Atlas in the last Clausura 2021, all of them as a starter.

For his part, Quiñones, 24 years old, is valued at 2 million euros and in the last Clausura 2021 he only played 7 games, scoring a touchdown.

The Colombian has 34 goals in 120 games played in Mexican Soccer, divided between Venados de Yucatán, Lobos BUAP and the Tigres de la UANL.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún announces a promise to Moisés Muñoz and sends a message to Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content