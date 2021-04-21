Tigres UANL vs Rayados: Ricardo Ferretti launches a letter to Javier Aguirre prior to the Classic Regio

Next Saturday, April 24, the UANL Tigres will host the Rayados de Monterrey at the Volcano in one more edition of the Classic Regio of Liga MX, game where the permanence of the felines in the Repechage zone will be at stake, so the Brazilian coach, Ricardo Ferretti, he knows that he has no margin for error in a game of this magnitude.

In the preview of the Classic Regio 125, the Tuca Ferretti spoke about the relationship he has with the Rayados strategist, Javier Aguirre, since both are considered students of the Miguel Mejía Barón school, ensuring that the Basque has been a better apprentice of the now director of the felines.

“Naturally, Javier (is Miguel’s best student), he reached the World Cup, he is a World Cup coach. Javier is better, ”Ferretti commented.

“Javier is a great friend, I’ve known him since we were players, then I had the opportunity to work with him for Miguel Mejía Barón; he was coach of our National Team, then he emigrated to Europe, the Arab world, he has achieved important things and gives us a lot I am pleased that you have accepted the Monterrey proposal. Javier’s return to Mexico is beneficial for everyone, I wish him the best except against us, “said Tuca.

In addition, Ferretti took time to talk about the ‘indiscipline’ of Javier Aguirre, who was separated 10 days for breaking health protocols when attending his son’s wedding, ensuring that he, in his case, would also have taken the same Vasco’s decision, although he does not have the gift of a dancer from his colleague.

“I’m going to tell you something, if it had been my son’s wedding, I would have done the same, it’s that simple; I just don’t know how to dance like Javier … he knows I appreciate it, I would have really enjoyed my son, “commented the Brazilian.

