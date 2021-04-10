Tigres UANL vs Club América: Schedule and channels where to watch the match of Matchday 14

This Saturday, April 10, the UANL Tigers will receive the Eagles of Club América at the University Stadium of the U of Nuevo León at 9:05 p.m., Central Mexico time, in a match corresponding to Day 14 of the 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League, same which will be transmitted by the signal of TUDN, Channel 5 and Afizzizados.

The UAN Tigers seek to roar again in the 2021 Guardians and climb the rungs in the general classification, trying to close the tournament in a perfect way and thus be able to tie a direct ticket to the Liguilla or in the worst case scenario. to secure a place in the Repechage, a site that for the moment looks compromised, since they have barely added 15 points (they have a pending match), and are 1 point out of the top twelve places.

The Tuca Ferretti team is not doing well for this match, because despite having recorded a victory in their last match, it was only the first in the last five matches.

On the side of America, the Eagles arrive with high morale, because they won in the middle of the week against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions, in addition to that in the MX League they have not lost since their defeat at the desk against the Atlas of Guadalajara, linking six wins in a row in the Clausura, ten if we consider that the game against the Rojinegros was won on the pitch.

