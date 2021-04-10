Tigres UANL vs Club América: Santiago Solari has already chosen the foreigners ‘sacrificed’

The Eagles of Club América will play against the UANL Tigres this Saturday afternoon at the University Stadium in search of attacking the leadership of the Positions table that heads Blue Cross; team that will play two hours before against Chivas; and will have to do it with the casualties of Nicolás Benedetti and Sergio Díaz.

Santiago Solari made the decision to dispense with both South American midfielders to comply with the regulations, since the number of footballers is already high Not trained in Mexico that could see action before the felines.

Díaz and Benedetti had midweek participation in the CONCACAF Champions League and this morning they played with the Under 20 team of los cremas in order to keep up with the rhythm of the game with a view to the return match against Olimpia next Wednesday.

America will have available to foreigners: Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Leo Suárez, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.

In addition to Benedetti and Díaz, América will not have Henry Martín due to injury and there is a doubt if Sebastián Córdova will be available to start against U de Nuevo León.

