Tigres UANL vs Club América: Probable lineup of the Eagles in Matchday 14

Club América will play this Saturday against the UANL Tigres at the University Stadium at 9:05 p.m. in a match corresponding to the Date 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, match where the creams will seek to ensure their direct qualification to the Liguilla in the absence of three days to conclude the calendar.

While waiting for what Cruz Azul does against Chivas a few hours before, Las Águilas do not want to give ground in their career for the leadership of the General Table of Positions of Liga MX, because next week they will face La Maquina in a duel that it could be decisive in the fight to conquer the first place of the classification.

Also read: Carolina Isaza poses as a goddess and shows off her curves in a golden string swimsuit

For the duel against the felines, Santiago Solari will not be able to count on Henry Martín due to muscular discomfort, in addition to the fact that the participation of Sebastián Córdova is still in doubt, who will surely be starting on the substitute bench.

Taking into account the rotation of his players and the hierarchy of the game against the Tigres, Solari could place a 4-2-3-1 formation with the following alignment:

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa. Defenders: Luis Fuentes, Emanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres and Jorge Sánchez. Media: Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Mauro Lainez, Álvaro Fidalgo and Givani Dos Santos. Forward: Roger Martínez.

In their last six games, América have scored twelve goals and conceded only two against, leaving their goal blank four times.

Playing as a visitor, the Eagles have a positive balance, as they register two defeats (one administrative), one draw and three victories.

In someone else’s yard, America has received five goals (Three for punishment) and has scored seven annotations (Nine without reduction for punishment).

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: