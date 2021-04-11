Tigres UANL vs Club América: Lineups of the match J14 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX

The UANL Tigers receive a visit from the Club América Eagles on the Volcán field in the match corresponding to the Matchday 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League where both teams live very different realities and will seek to add to meet their respective objectives at these specific times of the season.

Los Tigres, led by Ricardo Ferretti, are within the repechage zone at 11th place in the standings with 15 points where a victory against Club América in their stadium will catapult them higher to be able to secure the playoff spots .

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Lineups of the match of J14 of Liga MX

For its part, América led by Santiago Solari is in second place with 31 points and a new victory against the Tigres would ensure its direct pass to the Liguilla with three games to play in the regular phase.

According to the background, America will start with an advantage against the Tigers, not only because of the current moment of the season, but because the cats have only been able to win in one of the last eight games.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH OF THE DAY 14 BETWEEN TIGRES VS AMERICA

Tigers: Guzmán (p), Salcedo, Reyes, Cruz, Carioca, Pizarro, Aquino, Dueñas, Gignac, Quiñones, González.

America: Ochoca (p), Fuentes, Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aquino, Córdova, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Roger Martínez.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content