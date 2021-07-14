Tigres UANL vs Austin FC: Friendly match lineups

The UANL Tigres close their preseason towards the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX this Tuesday, July 13, facing Austin FC, a Major League Soccer team, at Q2 Stadium.

Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera’s Tigres still do not know the victory so far this preseason for the United States, as they first drew goalless against Chivas del Guadalajara and then fell in their duel against Águilas del América.

The feline team will also seek to sharpen their aim in this duel against Austin FC, since so far this preseason, they have added more than 180 minutes without being able to score a goal.

The UANL Tigres will make their debut in the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament next Sunday, July 25, when they visit the Tijuana Xolos at the Caliente Stadium.

The Lineups of Tigres vs Austin FC

Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, H. Ayala, R. Carioca, J. Vigón, N. López, D. Reyes, E. Venegas, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino, E. Ávalos, A. Garza.

Austin FC: A. Tarbell, J. Romaña, A. Stanley, M. Besler, H. Jiménez, M. Pérez, T. Pochettino, S. Berhalter, D. Fagundez, R. Redes, K. Manneh.

