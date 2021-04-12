Tigres UANL: Tuca Ferretti attacks the representative of Nico ‘Diente López

A few days ago, the Representative of Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, declared that they are looking for a loan to the player, because, according to his own words, the coach, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, is not to the liking, as he does not give him the minutes desired.

Thus, at a press conference, Tuca answered Vinicius Prates, the player’s representative and assures that only economic interests move him.

“The representative with his great analytical and footballing ability, that the only thing these bastards do is come to Chin … and take 10 percent of the player’s salary, they want to protect their percentage and since there are few men they send a message with you, but to get there they come to lick my feet, they are that little, they only know how to see their interests, their convenience and here we see the global benefit, of the institution and of the team ”. Tuca said at a press conference.

Likewise, Ferretti revealed that Nico apologized to him and revealed that if he wants to leave, he opens the doors for him.

“Hey Tuca excuse me, it’s not a problem of mine or with the institution or with you ‘, for all the players the door is open, the situation is very simple, no one has arrived, but the day a player tells me’ I want to leave ‘I help him out. ”He revealed.