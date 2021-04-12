Tigres UANL: They reveal an insult that a fan would have thrown at Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

After the controversy generated last weekend in the University Stadium during the match between the UANL Tigers and the America club, where an amateur was removed from the property for requesting the entry of Leonardo Fernandez to the game, the communicator of Multimedios, Willie González, assured that the fan of the felines would have launched that request accompanied by an insult directed at Tuca Ferretti.

During the match in which the Tigres lost against Club América, Ferretti was ‘bombed’ with shouts from the stands by the fans of the felines, who demanded the income of Diente Lópe and Leo Fernández, in addition to some who were crying out for the exit of the Tuca of the technical direction of the felines.

According to information revealed on the Mediotiempo portal, one of the fans assured that Tuca Ferretti launched an insult towards him, as the Brazilian coach lied to his mother up to three times.

"This is an exclusive. The Tigres leadership told me that the fan did insult Tuca. He yelled, 'Get Leo in,… lame inche.' Tuca and the board heard him. That which he did has no name. It is a lie that they took it out. He decided to leave"

After that, security personnel asked him to leave the property, a request that he attended peacefully, since he is already an acquaintance of the staff that works at the stadium.

On the other hand, the communicator of Multimedios, Willie González, assures that the Tigres fan would have launched a hurtful insult that would have made Tuca Ferretti explode, as the fan would have called him lame in a derogatory way because the technician is using crutches for your recent hip surgery.

“Put Leo in, fucking lame”, the fan would have shouted according to the multimedia communicator.

“In the first half between minute 15 and 20 there was a dominance of America and you could see that the team was struggling, I stood up and yelled at Tuca that they were winning the average, I yelled at him to put Leo in and he turns and the mother lied to me three times. The Civil Force told me not to make him angry, I replied that I did not insult him. Then they mentioned the mother above, but the staff asked that they call his attention, “revealed the fan in an interview for Marca.

“In the second half it was the same, he put the Tooth in and yelled at him to put Leo in, he turned around again and insulted me again, he told me: ‘shut up, asshole’. The guard behind the benches ordered me to be called Attention and since I have been there for many years, a guard told me stand up and jump, we are not going to fight. I go out alone, but my daughter stayed there. I had had three beers. I never insulted him, the police are witnesses who do not I insulted, “he sentenced.

