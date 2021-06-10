Tigres UANL: They filter photos of the new University shirt for the Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigers are already preparing under the orders of Miguel Herrera for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League and as they are defining the last details between the casualties and reinforcements for the next tournament, the new jersey of the university students for the next campaign through social networks.

The Footyheadlines.com portal would have leaked on social networks what would be the new uniform of the UANL Tigres for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League where, they would be released in every way, with a new coach, a bomb signing as Florian Thauvín and now the shirt that would not have major changes in style and colors.

In essence, the Tigres jersey would come with two traditional team colors, yellow being the most dominant and then blue in small doses which cover the stripes, both horizontally and on the neck and arms. .

The team crest is on the left side of the shirt, while on the opposite side would be the small CEMEX logo and a blue ‘V’ neckline as well as on the shoulders, closing at the bottom with the CEMEX logo in large.

For now, everything looks like this will be the Tigres shirt for the next season, but in the absence of officialization, everything is mere speculation, although it would be the new Tigers uniform, without many changes, maintaining the style and colors traditional.

