Tigres UANL: ‘The stars of Marseille’ that André Pierre Gignac ‘could sign’

With six seasons with the UANL Tigers and three more years to conclude his contract with the felines, André Pierre Gignac has already given indications that he could continue his career in the Monterrey team in a management position, since it would be beneficial for the future strategy signings, as it has been in the negotiations of Florian Thauvin, who could arrive as a reinforcement this summer.

And it is that just a year ago, André Pierre Gignac himself winked at his former partner in the Olympique de Marseille, Benjamin Mendy, left side of Manchester City, to whom he said that Tigres would sign as soon as he turned 29, referring to the date on which the contract with the English ends.

As a result of those statements by Gignac, and the positive response of Mendy to the wink of his compatriot from Tigres, the fans of the felines have been excited by the ‘link’ that André Pierre Gignac could be in future hires, so in I am Soccer we leave you a small list of stars that coincided with Bomboro in his time at Marseille and could be hired by those of the U of Nuevo León.

Benjamin Mendy. 27-year-old French left back who plays for Manchester City and England. He has a contract until June 2023 and is valued at 22 million euros.

Dimitri Payet. Left winger of Olympique de Marseille. He is 34 years old and has a contract until 2024. It is valued at 7 million euros.

André Ayew. 31-year-old center forward. He plays for Swansea in the Second Division of England. He has a contract until the summer of 2021 and is valued at 4 million euros.

Jordan Ayew. 29-year-old center forward who plays for Crystal Palace. He has a contract until June 2022 and is valued at 8 million euros.

Mario lemina: Pivot who plays for Fulham in England. He is 27 years old and is free in a year. It is valued at 10 million euros.

Laurent Abergel. 28-year-old right-back for FC Lorient in Ligue 1. He has a contract until 2021 and is valued at 2.5 million euros.

