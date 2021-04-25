Tigres UANL: The real reason why Ricardo Ferretti will not continue as your coach

Eleven years after his arrival and ten titles delivered to the showcases of the UANL Tigres in the third stage of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti It is about to come to an end with the Cuatro Universitario, as the board of the felines has already informed him that he will no longer be their coach once his participation in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League concludes.

Still not officially announced, the rumor of the no ferretti renovation It seems to be a reality, and according to information uncovered by journalist David Medrano Félix, this is due to a deterioration in his relationship with the board, which began last December.

In his column for the Récord newspaper, Medran Félix comments that it all started when Tigres achieved their qualification for the Club World Cup by winning the Concachampions, the last great slope of Ferretti with those of the UANL, because until then his renewal was on the right track, having a verbal agreement with Mauricio Doehner, a top executive at CEMEX.

The situation began to get complicated after the arrival of Maruicio Culebro to the Vice Presidency of the UANL Tigres, as the manager began to have friction with Ferretti, as he considered that the Tuca should not air certain aspects to the media, since they had to deal with internally in the feline club.

The wear and tear of the relationship reached a point where Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti had a slight to the Tigres board of directors, as the Brazilian decided not to go to take the official photo of the club where sponsors were present , an action that caused annoyance in the high command of the team, which is why they decided to end their relationship.

