Tigres UANL: The emotional farewell words of André-Pierre Gignac to Ricardo Ferretti

The French André-Pierre Gignac of the Tigers of the UANL of the MX League, launched an emotional farewell message to the coach Ricardo Ferretti, after announcing his departure from the team in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Thanks a lot for the trust!! There are people who lead you to be better, to draw strength in the most difficult moments to achieve incredible things. Thank you TUCA “, was the message from André-Pierre Gignac.

Through his different social networks, the University forward launched this message to his coach, highlighting the trust provided and how it led him to draw strength to achieve very important things for the institution.

There are people who lead you to be better, to draw strength in the most difficult moments to achieve incredible things. Thanks a lot for the trust. Thank you TUCA pic.twitter.com/VKPAA4yhBW – Gignac Andre-pierre (@ 10APG) May 12, 2021

Ricardo Ferretti did not have a contract renewal by the Tigres board of directors, where he managed to lift 5 league titles and 4 of them together with the French André-Pierre Gignac who joined the team in 2015 from Marseille.

