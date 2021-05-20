Tigres UANL: The ‘Chima’ Ruiz stays with Miguel Herrera and says goodbye to Tuca Ferretti

Even without Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera being officially presented as technical director of the UANL Tigres, Marco Antonio ‘El Chima’ Ruiz He announced that he will continue to work in the feline institution alongside the new strategist, as he himself asked him to continue and be part of his coaching staff for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

In Tigres they consider Chima ruiz as a man with an institutional profile, so for days he had proposed to stay in office and the former assistant of Tuca Ferretti only had to touch base with the Brazilian, as he has a great personal relationship with the former coach of the Universitarios .

Chima went to the University Stadium this morning and held a meeting at the office of Ricardo Ferretti, who still works at the Volcán facilities due to a legal issue regarding his contract, and upon leaving the meeting with Antonio Sancho and El Tuca, he He stopped a few seconds to confirm that he will continue in Tigres with Miguel Herrera’s project.

“I had already mentioned the interest of the board and Miguel for me to continue in the Technical Corps. Miguel spoke to me and explained his interest to me, and I had to fix things with Tuca. I already spoke personally with Tuca and everything is very good, there is a lot of trust with him over many years. I have already made the decision to continue in the institution, I came to see the contractual part and I don’t think there will be any problem.

In addition to Chima Ruiz, Miguel Herrera’s coaching staff would be made up of Óscar Escobar, Álvaro Galindo, Giber Becerra and José Rangel, even though the physical trainer was not so accepted by the Tigres managers.

