Tigres UANL: The 7 homegrown players chosen by Miguel Herrera for the Apertura 2021

The new coach of the UANL Tigres for him Opening 2021, Miguel Herrera has already set his eye on several juveniles of the feline team and has already defined who of them will work the preseason with the First team heading to Apertura 2021.

With great reinforcements to come, it seems that there would be no place for the quarry, however Miguel has already seen some promising players.

In total, there will be 7 Under 20 players who will be in the preseason in Playa del Carmen.

Ronaldo Najera (U20) Jesús Garza (U20) David Ayala (U20) Arturo Delgado (U20) Alan García (U20) Sergio Treviño (U20) Alan Flores (U20)

Players such as Juan Pablo Martínez, Jaír Díaz, Adrián Garza, Aldo Mota and Patrick Ogama, did not appear on the list for different reasons.

