Tigres UANL: Team figures ‘did not like’ the arrival of Miguel Herrera

The UANL Tigres virtually announced Miguel Herrera as their next technical director for Apertura 2021 through a dynamic of an Instagram live with the Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman, with whom the Piojo lived several disagreements when he was a rival within the MX League.

Herrera and Nahuel They ‘joked’ when remembering those mishaps they had when they were rivals, leaving the issue ‘for peace’, assuring that they were merely sports frictions and now they would have to fight for the same cause together with footballers like Guido Pizarro and André Pierre Gignac, players regarded as the backbone of the Tigers of the UANL.

During Herrera’s presentation and after the publication of several images and videos of Piojo as his new coach, very few footballers reacted on social networks upon his arrival, highlighting the absences of the feline figures, since neither André Pierre Gignac , nor Guido Pizarro, left any reaction or comment on Miguel’s presentation.

Three happy tigers

André-Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Herrera are now a team

These three idols of Mexican soccer will surely break it! pic.twitter.com/1xEA6a28hR – Goal Al Angle (@angulo_al) May 20, 2021

In fact, Nahuel Guzmán, who introduced Herrera, took a few hours to leave his ‘like’ on the Twitter platform, where Carlos Salcedo reacted positively to the arrival of Piojo.

The few players who left their positive reaction in publications related to Herrera’s arrival at Tigres were Diego Reyes, Luis Quiñones and Titán Salcedo.

