Tigres UANL: Signing of Florian Thauvin would be closed for the Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigres would break the transfer market again with a super signing next summer, because in the northern sultana the hiring of the French striker is already taken for granted, Florian Thauvin, the extreme world champion in Russia 2018, who would not renew his contract with him Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 in France.

According to information released by the communicator of Multimedios Deportes and host of Channel 6, Pello Maldonado, Tigres would have already reached an agreement with the French player, who will wear yellow next to his compatriot André Pierre Gignac.

Tigers break the market again! The bomb thundered! This is historical! The current world champion, Florian Thauvin will be a new feline player. Welcome to the most passionate team in Mexico!

Yesterday they called us crazy LAST MINUTE The French #FlorianThauvin is tied up and yes, YES GENTLEMEN we can say that he has decided to come to #Tigres, Marseille will not renew it. The new era began. Gignac convinced him to come to Mexican Soccer. Signed 4 years. pic.twitter.com/UkaynGwB12 – Minute 90 ⚡️ (@ minute90__) May 6, 2021

Thauvin will arrive free and will not generate any cost and Tigres will only have to deal with offering a salary that convinces the player, something that they would have already achieved, according to the aforementioned source.

Unofficially, it is assured that Thauvin received a salary of 5.1 million euros, just over 6 million dollars, exceeding what Gignac earns with cats, since the ten Frenchman has a salary of 4.6 million dollars by season.

At the moment, neither Tigres, nor Thauvin himself have commented on the matter.

