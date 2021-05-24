Tigres UANL seeks to steal reinforcement from Rayados de Monterrey for the Apertura 2021

Although the UANL Tigres present an overcrowding of foreign footballers on their payroll for the Opening 2021 of the MX League, Colombian forward Duvan Vergara has been targeted by the team led by Miguel Herrera as a possible reinforcement of felines in the current summer transfer market.

According to the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, Tigres would be fighting this signing to the Rayados de Monterrey, a team that also follows the track at the end of the Club America de Cali, since they have seen him as a replacement for Dorlan Pabón and Aké Loba, players who would leave the Albiazul team in this transfer market.

Although Tigres has crossed paths in the negotiations between Rayados and Duvan Vergara, it is those of La Pandilla who would take the lead, since the board headed by Duilio Davino has been managing the signing of the Colombian for months.

The Colombian began his career in 2016 in the lower ranks of Envigado, the club from which he left for Rosario Central de Argentina in 2019, playing only 8 games before being loaned and sold with the Cali team.

With the Devils he records 16 goals and 10 assists in 63 official matches

