Tigres UANL: Samuel García, Governor-elect of Nuevo León, reiterates commitment to new stadium

The governor-elect of New Lion, Samuel Garcia He welcomed the new reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, after the state of Monterrey was paralyzed by his presentation at the University Olympic Stadium.

García showed his support and best wishes in the UANL Tigers to the former Olympique de Marseille midfielder, who will start his new challenge with Miguel “Piojo” Herrera’s felines in the 2021 Apertura.

“Friends from Nuevo León, see nothing more, international signing, very happy because a bully duo Gignac and Florian are coming, they are going to make a great dumbbell now with Piojo.

Welcome Florian! The best fans in Mexico deserve a world champion. It fills me with pride that you are here to strengthen Liga Mx. You were not wrong in choosing Nuevo León over other international options. pic.twitter.com/4ElteE9ZXu – Samuel García (@samuel_garcias) June 12, 2021

“I already told him that welcome, that here he will have a friend, the governor and all the Tigres are very happy because we are going to win championships without a doubt. And we are going for a new stadium, cheer up!”, Samuel García expressed in his Instagram stories .

Samuel García also posted a message on his social networks, where he is seen posing with the Tigres shirt with the Frenchman.

