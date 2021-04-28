Tigres UANL: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti breaks the silence and talks about his departure

After a couple of weeks full of rumors, the technical director of the Tigres de la UANL, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti confirmed that at the end of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League he will leave the Felinos bench, after more than a decade in the institution.

During a press conference, the Brazilian cleared the doubts about his departure, after being questioned about his renewal with the UANL Tigers, to which directly and with few words, Ferretti confirmed his work break with the Felines.

“There is no topic of this except at the end of the season, it is definitive. I will not comment again. Definitive that no longer follows ”, revealed the Brazilian.

At the moment, the Felines are still fighting for the qualification to the playoffs of the league in this tournament and for the DT it would be good to say goodbye with another championship.

“Well, it’s a nice dream (to leave as a champion), hopefully it will come true,” said the strategist.

Possible replacements have been mentioned to assume the technical direction of the northern team before his departure, such is the case of Ignacio Ambriz, who will not renew with León or Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who is available.

Ricardo Ferretti arrived at the UANL Tigres on May 20, 2010, today after almost 11 years on the feline bench, Tuca can boast 528 directed matches, where he won 10 titles, 4 in the MX League, 1 MX Cup, 3 Champion of Champions and a Concacaf Champions League.

