Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

Tremendous mess that could come for the former technical director of the Tigres de la UANL, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who would be being investigated for alleged irregularities in terms of transfers in the feline club during his eleven years of management as a strategist in the first team, as an audit has revealed mismanagement by some of his now former managers.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the newspaper Récord, Cemex has started an audit in Sinergia and the UANL Tigers, which has revealed mismanagement in its old board of directors.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera says yes to the UANL Tigres

The source points to Miguel Ángel Garza, former president of the UANL Tigres, who would have bought a large number of South American footballers that they have on loan, but these do not belong to the club but to Garza himself.

Tuca Ferretti leaves the University Stadium and says goodbye to Tigres … aboard his Ferrari pic.twitter.com/5ZIttfRqKp – Javier ⚽️ Hernández (@xavienjoy) May 12, 2021

Another of the directors who is pointed out by the columnist is Alberto Palomino, former Vice President of the legal area of ​​Cemex, who signed the contracts in Tigres, who would have resigned before this audit began.

After the irregularities found, Cemex would have sown suspicions about Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, ensuring that he would be investigated in this audit, in addition to that he could be related to ‘friendly press’, which has not replicated the issue of these accusations.

Also read: Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content