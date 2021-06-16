Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti throws a dart at Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera prior to the Apertura 2021

After eleven years of successful relationship with UANL Tigers, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti did not leave the team in the best of terms, although he did have a better present than the felines showed when he took on the challenge of directing them, as he fought for permanence in the First division, led them to be recognized as the team of the decade in Liga MX.

In an interview with ESPN, the now coach of the Braves of FC Juárez left a clear dart against the current technical director of the UANL Tigres, emphasizing that now, the Tigres ‘are the pretty girl that everyone wants to be her boyfriend of’, forgetting that when he said yes to the felines, they had serious problems with descent

Also read: Mexican National Team: The final octagonal of the Concacaf towards Qatar 2022 was defined

“This was not done overnight.” You mention Tigres right now, but 11 years ago, would you be asking me the same question as right now? Because 11 years ago when I arrived in Tigres, I was in the last place in the percentage. Today she is a pretty girl, everyone wants to be her boyfriend, but 11 years ago nobody wanted her.

DIRECT! “When I arrived at Tigres, I was in the last place of the percentage. Today Tigres is a pretty girl that everyone wants to be her boyfriend, but 11 years ago nobody wanted her” – Tuca Ferretti for ESPN pic.twitter.com/djynlpQ1F3 – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) June 16, 2021

“Right now we arrived here with the commitment, with the illusion of getting the team out of this difficult situation,” added Tuca, referring to his arrival at FC Juárez’s Braves.

Ferretti will have a new challenge in Mexican Soccer, now totally different, away from the big budgets he had with the UANL Tigres, but with the solid support given by the oil magnate Paul Foster, husband of Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the border team.

El Tuca stressed that the support he has with the Braves board will be key, since communication with the UANL Tigres top level was one of the pillars of his good management with the cats, something he hopes to repeat with the team Juarense.

“Well, always mentioned throughout the time I was there, the great support of the board, the result that the players get on the field and naturally we were refining the recruitment of players, work and naturally, what result was given.

El Tuca stressed that he is not tired of directing despite having 30 years of uninterrupted work, ensuring that when he starts to get bored with this activity he would be saying goodbye, but as long as he has the desire to want to work, he will continue on the fields in the team where they accommodate.

“As long as I wake up every day, I want to teach, I want to do everything a coach has to do, I’m going to try to be there if they give me the opportunity,” he said.

Also read: Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos says goodbye to Club América Heading to Rayados de Monterrey?

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content