Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti reveals why he went to the University and issues a warning

While Miguel Herrera was announced as the new technical director of the UANL Tigres through a live video call on the official Instagram account by Nahuel Guzman, the former coach of the felines, Ricardo Ferretti launched a tremendous statement to the media present at the facilities of the University Stadium, anticipating that he will continue to go to ‘work’ at the Volcano.

The Tuca surprised this Thursday when he appeared at the University Stadium where he entered his office together with him. Chima Ruiz, precisely the day on which it would be officially announced to Miguel Herrera as a technician of the Incomparable.

“There are no questions, I am doing my job with you. I have a contract until June 30. See you tomorrow; at the same time and on the same channel, “he jokingly released.

Ferretti left the Volcano around 2 in the afternoon, almost at the same time that Miguel Herrera was announced as ‘future technical director’ by Nahuel Guzmán.

As they have a current contract with Tigres, for legal reasons, the UAN Tigres would not have held a conference to officially present Miguel Herrera, the same reason why Tuca has to continue making an appearance in his office at the University .

