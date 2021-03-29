Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti returns to training for matchday 13

The strategist Ricardo Ferretti underwent a hip operation that missed him from training in recent days, so the ‘Chima’ Ruiz was in charge of directing the players in recent days.

According to the column of ‘Sancadilla ‘It will be this Monday when the experienced coach returns to practice after a week and a half of resting after undergoing surgery.

Players know that they have failed to find the desired consistency; however they took this FIFA date to correct some errors that have occurred on the field of play since his return from Club World Cup.

The feline board does not believe that the team is in crisis despite only having a victory in their last games, since, with everything and the bad results, they are one point from the reclassification zone, remembering that they have a pending match.