Tigres UANL: Reveal dressing room problems; Miguel Herrera’s first problem

The arrival of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera a Los Tigres de la UANL did not take place in the best of scenarios, because despite the ‘affectionate’ welcome that the goalkeeper of the felines gave him, Nahule Guzman, Now it has been revealed that the University campus does not go through the best moment, at least in terms of harmony within the dressing room.

According to information revealed by the columnist of the newspaper Reforma, Sancadilla, in the dressing room of the UANL Tigres there have been some frictions since the last Apertura 2021 tournament, a contest in which the felines left a lot to duty, specifying the case of André Pierre Gignac, who is going through a difficult moment on a personal level.

Also read: Mexico vs Costa Rica: Fans explode against TUDN and its terrible transmission

According to the source, this will be the first problem to be solved for Miguel Herrera, as the Frenchman had a mental slump that had a considerable impact on his footballing level, signing one of his worst tournaments since he arrived in Liga MX.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ������] “I wish Miguel Ángel Garza and Tuca Ferretti the best of luck”

“They have already warned Hugo that he will not continue with Rayados”

“Luis Quiñones stays because he loves Miguel Herrera”

“Leo Fernández is not to the liking of ‘Piojo'” ️ @WillieMty pic.twitter.com/7wxl3Az4Zy – Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) June 4, 2021

In addition to this situation with the crack of the Tigres, Herrera will have to get to work in the communion of the dressing room, which is not at its best, because in the previous tournament there were some ‘frictions’ between the players themselves, highlighting the case particular of del Bomboro with Leó Fernández.

The source points out that, during a practice of the Tigers, Gignac would have recriminated the lack of sacrifice to the Uruguayan, telling him that the lack of delivery was the reason why Ricardo Ferretti did not line him up as a starter, a situation that made Leo Fernández enraged , who faced the French.

The lack of defensive sacrifice was one of the reasons why Tuca kept Leo Fernández as a substitute, a reason that would also be difficult for him not to be contemplated by Miguel Herrera, although Piojo is not entirely sure of letting go of the Uruguayan.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal gives the ‘Yes’ to Santiago Solari to be reinforcement of the Eagles

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content