Tigres UANL: Regio journalist busts Miguel Herrera for his preseason

The UANL Tigers are closing their first week of preseason on the beaches of Quintana Roo under the technical direction of their new coach, Miguel Herrera, who was the target of harsh comments from the journalist of Multimedios Monterrey, Aldo Rodríguez, who was launched against Piojo due to the ‘childish’ beach work carried out by the former Club América coach.

During the broadcast of a program on the Monterrey television network, Rodríguez exploded in anger against Piojo Herrera, showing his disbelief at the work carried out by the Tigers under the tutelage of Miguel Herrera, launching harsh comments about the strategist.

“Let’s see, they went to the beach to play tag and do children’s party jobs. These videos that we are seeing are of children’s party contests ”, he began by saying.

“I am watching it, I am watching the work, they are playing what my nine-year-old children play, that is what the children play in the elementary schools, the burned ones, that’s why you don’t go to the beach, that’s what you go to the beach, To play the burned? “, He complemented.

To top it off, the Multimedios host was’ embarrassed ‘by the preseason work of the UANL Tigres, launching a sarcastic comment against El Piojo, asking in favor of these images not reaching European lands, as they would give pain to the’ internationalization ‘of felines in French media.

“This is not going to happen in Europe, because they are going to think about Marseille, where they are taking the French,” he said.

Although his colleagues at the analysis table clarified that this was only the final part of the training session and contributed to the integration of the coaching staff with the team, the journalist continued to launch his attacks against Herrera.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that Miguel Herrera has been busted by this type of ‘recreational’ work in his teams, because during his time at Club América he was very recriminated by the fans for this type of activity, calling him the ‘king of losers. toritos and roasts.

