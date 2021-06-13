Tigres UANL: Rafael Carioca and Luis Quiñones rejoin the Felina preseason

Rafael Carioca Y Luis Quinones They remained absent from the preseason of the UANL Tigers, due to a possible contagion of Covid-19, the first due to mild symptoms and the second due to having had contact with a positive.

However, according to information from MedioTiempo, both players are traveling to the Riviera maya this Sunday, after being subjected to PCR tests, where both elements were negative.

Quiñones had not made the trip on Thursday because he had contact with a relative who tested positive and Carioca was suspected of being positive for covid-19, but after doing a second test, the result was negative.

With the arrival of these two elements, Tigres would only be missing Carlos Salcedo, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and Carlos González, who are with the Mexican and Paraguayan teams.

