Tigres UANL: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

The UANL Tigers will begin a new era this Thursday, May 20, 2021 under the command of Miguel Herrera in the technical direction of the first team, just eleven years after the Tuca ferretti It will begin its third stage with the felines, but it will only be announced on social networks through a video and it will not have a press conference.

According to information revealed by the communicator of Multimedios Monterrey, Willie González, Miguel Herrera has already recorded the video of his official announcement with the Tigers, but it will not be presented at a press conference because of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who still attends the University Stadium and rounds at their facilities.

González emphasizes that this situation could cause discomfort in a possible press conference to present Piojo Herrera, but it could all be due to the fact that Tuca Ferretti is being advised by his lawyer, who recommended that he continue to go to the Univeresitario Stadium until his contract will end the club.

A little bird tells me that there cannot be a Miguel Herrera conference because Tuca has not left the dressing room. He goes to the stadium every day. Your attorney probably told you that you must report to work until your contract ends.

Herrera would be announced on social networks on the morning of this Thursday, May 20, starting a new stage with his seventh club in Liga MX, since before he had already directed Atlante, Rayados, Veracruz, Tecos, América and Xolos de Tijuana.

On the other hand, it is speculated that the press conference to present Miguel Herrera would take place tomorrow Friday at the facilities of the University of Tigres.

