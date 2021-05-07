Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

The arrival of Florian Thauvin to the UANL Tigres seems more than sung for 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, and beyond the contribution that the arrival of the world champion with France in Russia 2018 would bring, the feline board would have to face the problem of player overcrowding Not trained in Mexico.

With eleven players not trained in Mexico in its current squad, Tigers It would have to cut at least two foreign soccer players for the next tournament, as the regulations indicate that for the following campaign there is a limit of 10 athletes with this condition within their squads.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

In Tigres the possible departure of Julián Quiñones, the Colombian who has been left to duty in the feline institution, is already rumored, but from the roster of eleven footballers there are three other footballers who end their contract this summer: Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro and Francisco Meza .

However, the arrival of Thauvin would also generate an overcrowding of offensives in the Tigres, since as right winger they already have Luis Quiñones and Nicolás López; while on the left are Javier Aquino and Raymundo Fulgencio.

As a false nine or second forward center, Tigres already has Leo Fernández and André Pierre Gignac himself, so the new coach of the felines will have to solve a big problem as soon as he sits on the bench at U de Nuevo León.

Foreign players or those not trained in Mexico in the Tigres squad: Nahuel Guzmán / Argentina

Contract until June 2021. Francisco Meza / Colombia.

Contract until June 2021. Rafa Carioca / Brazil

Contract until June 2023 Guido Pizarrro / Argentina

Contract until June 2021 Leo Fernández / Uruguay

Contract until June 2024 Jordan Sierra / Ecuador

Contract Until: ? Nico López / Uruguay

Contract until June 2023 Luis Quiñonez / Colombia

Contract Until: ? Carlos Gonzalez

Contract until June 2023 André Pierre Gignac / France

Contract until June 2024 Julián Quiñones / Colombia

Contract until June 2023