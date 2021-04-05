Tigres UANL: Nicolás ‘Diente’ López launches message after ‘humiliation’ of Tuca Ferretti

The scene of Nicolás ‘Diente’ Lóex looking for the face of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti at the moment of leaving the exchange at the end of the match between Tigres de la UANL and Gallos Blancos del Querétaro said it all; The Chilean ended up angry at being substituted after having entered the substitution at minute 63 in the same match.

The Diente López entered the exchange when the game was 0-0 and his presence was immediately noticed on the field of play, as the Chilean changed the face and dynamism of the UANL Tigres, collaborating so that they could score the goal of the difference at minute 89.

In action 93, and when Tigres had lost a defender due to the expulsion of Pancho Meza, Ricardo Ferretti decided to remove his two forwards and put the truck behind with the entry of two defenders, trying to preserve the result, a situation that did not allow him The Chilean liked it, because he had very few minutes of participation with Tuca.

Visibly annoyed, El Diente left the field of play looking for the face of Tuca Ferretti, who did not turn to see him, nor did he issue a greeting, unleashing the ‘disagreement’ between the two, which ended with a ‘little message’ from the Chilean on social networks.

In his Instagram account, Nico López published a photo in which he congratulated Inter de Porto Alegre on its 112-year history, but the curious thing is that he used a photo where he is seen dressed in the colors of the Brazilian team, one of the clubs that sound to sign the Tooth and in which he is an idol.

