Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán vs Esteban Andrada; El Patón responds to the ‘new rivalry’

The arrival of Esteban Andrada has generated illusion in the fans of Striped; However, as expected, comparisons with the goalkeeper of Tigers, Nahuel Guzmán, could not miss, so he made it clear that there are not two like him.

It was at a press conference that the Argentine goalkeeper responded to this new rivalry that he will have in the next tournament against his staunch rival, knowing that he is a goalkeeper with great quality.

Also read: Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

“Nahuel is unique, each team does everything possible to have their best tools and if they can’t find them in the local environment, they look outside. Each team has its ways, they try to incorporate the best.”

“When I arrived (in Tigres) no one knew me. It was an advantage, I arrived without pressure, only what I chose pressure to load them. My pressure was to give up and train my career here ”, Nahuel Guzmán pic.twitter.com/KthuQk49qG – JAVI ALONSO (@javialonsordz) June 29, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

Nevertheless, Nahuel Guzman indicated that he does not meet him in person and hopes that the media will not make this a new rivalry or generate a ‘enmity’ as they did in his time with Agustín Marchesín.

“I do not know him personally, he comes to a very nice and competitive football if he is here it is because he deserves it. Leave the cheek for the people, they have already generated enmity with ‘Marche’ they do not generate enmity with Esteban”.