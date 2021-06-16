Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán leaves preseason concentration

The UANL Tigers had to ‘let go’ of Nahuel Guzmán at the beginning of the preseason in the Riviera Maya, as the Argentine goalkeeper went to Nuevo León to accompany his wife at the delivery of their third child, who is about to about to be born.

According to the press department of the UANL Tigers, the birth of the son of Nahuel Guzman It was scheduled for the end of June, but it was a few days early, so the Patón had to make an express trip back to the northern sultana.

Guzmán traveled to Nuevo León to accompany his wife, Verónica Nochetto, with whom he already has two children; Mateo, just over 1 year old; and Agustín from 7.

Nahuel left the Tigres concentration this Tuesday night, after a dinner they had at the concentration hotel, being accompanied by members of the Tigres staff to the Cancun International Airport.

This will be the second son born in Mexico for Guzmán, who has already been playing for the felines since 2014.

Who is Verónica Nochetto?

Nochetto has been key in Guzmán’s life and career in the UANL Tigres, because on more than one occasion, the goalkeeper of the felines has been touched by returning to Argentine football, with Newell’s, an idea that has been ‘knocked down’ by the porter’s own wife, since she is very calm living in Mexico.

“I would love to return but my wife for now does not want to know anything, because today we have the possibility of being well here,” Nahuel himself released in an interview a few months ago.

