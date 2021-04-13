Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán and Guido Pizarro have been vaccinated in Texas

The Tigres team will travel to Juárez on Tuesday to face the Bravos team, in a match pending on day five of the Clausura 2021, a meeting that could define much of the future of the feline team to qualify for the playoffs.

Those led by Ricardo Ferretti will arrive with two elements vaccinated against Covid. In accordance with Willie gonzalez, these would be Nahuel Guzman Y Guido Pizarro, who would have made the trip to Texas to receive immunity.

Both players traveled to the United States on the same day and returned by private flight in a matter of hours to report with the rest of their teammates to start the trip to the border city.

This same day, it was revealed that 19 elements of the Rayados squad also traveled to Dallas, Texas, to be vaccinated, for what would be the first team to receive the vaccine, in Mexican soccer.