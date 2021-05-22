Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have ‘reinforcement’ from Rayados

The arrival of Miguel Herrera to the UANL Tigres team will mark a new era in the feline team, which was used to certain guidelines with Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, a coach known for giving young players few or no opportunities with the first team, a situation that some of them hope will change with the arrival of the Piojo Herrera, who does usually give more playing minutes to this type of footballer.

Precisely one of these juveniles of the Tigers, Adirán ‘El Toro’ Garza, is placed as one of the natural candidates to be promoted to the first team for the Apertura 2021, since the 20-year-old has had outstanding campaigns in lower divisions, and in the Clausura 2021 he registered outstanding numbers that ‘did not attract the attention’ of his old coach.

9 goals in 15 games played, 14 of them as a starter and 1230 minutes of play did not earn Torito Garza a chance to prove himself with the first team in one of the worst seasons for the UANL Tigres in recent years in as for offense.

Who is Adrián Garza?

Adrián Garza del Toro plays as a forward with the UANL Tigres in the Under 20 category. He is 20 years old and was born in San Pedro Garza García, in Nuevo León. He weighs 68 kilos and is 1.81 tall.

The ‘only sin’ of Toro Garza was having his beginnings in the Basic Force of the Rayados de Monterrey, a team with which he only played 2 games in the Under 13 category in 2012.

Four years later, Garza began his career in youth categories with the UANL Tigres, a club where he has made his process since Sub 17, Third Division, and now in the Sub 20.

With Tigres he has played 133 games, scoring 40 goals.

