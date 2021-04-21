Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have met with Culebro to be the feline technician

After uncovering the rumor that Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti will not renew his contract as technical director of the UANL Tigres, the name of Miguel Herrera has once again resounded as the number one candidate to reach the bench of the felines once the season ends. 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.

Unofficially, it is assured that Herrera would have already been contacted by Mauricio Culebro, Vice President of the felines, so that Piojo would be the new coach of the U de Nuevo León for the next tournament.

Different sources point out that the president of Cemex, Rogelio Zambrano, would have tired of the demands that Tuca Ferretti had to condition its renewal.

On the other hand, it is speculated that another of the options that the board has on the table is that of Hugo Sánchez, a former coach of the Mexican National Team who a few days ago ran for office.

Given the rumors of the possible arrival of Miguel Herrera, a partiality of the feline fans broke out against the former coach of Club América, as they still remember his time at the bank of the hated rival, the Rayados de Monterrey.

I hope that Miguel Herrera to Tigres is just a rumor, it would be a worse decision to bring in a technician like Piojo … But that thing about Gignac, Nahuel and other leading players is already well smoked … – Jair Pérez (@cadillacone) April 21, 2021

If the arrival of Miguel Herrera takes place, the worst years of Tigres will come! – Juan Sánchez (@jc_sanchezv) April 21, 2021

I don’t see Miguel Herrera as a good option for Tigres, to be honest. Why so afraid of change? America brought Solari and he is doing very well, I would prefer a bet on a coach from abroad, than to recycle a local technician. – We are Tigres (@SomosTigres) April 21, 2021

Nmmn how is it that Miguel Herrera is considered a real option to direct Tigres, is it because of the Americanist directive? do not fail me Culebro – adrian cuellar (@ acuellar1806) April 21, 2021

Miguel Herrera did not agree to go to Xolos because someone called him from the Tigres and asked him to hold on until the tournament concluded. They will give a Ferrari as a team to the louse. – Victor Cervantes (@Djvictorcervant) April 21, 2021

I have a better batting average than Miguel Herrera’s ERA in tournaments What awaits my Tigers, dear mommy. Time to become fans of hockey https://t.co/nlzdkLgUPR – Mando Montes (@medicenmontes) April 21, 2021

The worst thing @CEMEX can do is make this decision, to bring the PIOJO HERRERA, NO AND NO.

SEE YOUR NUMBERS, is it worse than tuca FERRETTI, or do you really want to send us back to the burning of the descent? @TigresOficial there are other technicians in better conditions, – ZANZA de San Pedro (@ herreragonzalo3) April 21, 2021

