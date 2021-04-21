Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have met with Culebro to be the feline technician

Football

After uncovering the rumor that Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti will not renew his contract as technical director of the UANL Tigres, the name of Miguel Herrera has once again resounded as the number one candidate to reach the bench of the felines once the season ends. 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.

Unofficially, it is assured that Herrera would have already been contacted by Mauricio Culebro, Vice President of the felines, so that Piojo would be the new coach of the U de Nuevo León for the next tournament.

Different sources point out that the president of Cemex, Rogelio Zambrano, would have tired of the demands that Tuca Ferretti had to condition its renewal.

On the other hand, it is speculated that another of the options that the board has on the table is that of Hugo Sánchez, a former coach of the Mexican National Team who a few days ago ran for office.

Given the rumors of the possible arrival of Miguel Herrera, a partiality of the feline fans broke out against the former coach of Club América, as they still remember his time at the bank of the hated rival, the Rayados de Monterrey.

