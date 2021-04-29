Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have conflict with Los Felinos player

Miguel Herrera, former coach of Club América, is the number one candidate to be the new coach of the UANL Tigres to replace Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the following season, however, a player from the feline squad would not be very comfortable with this change on the bench.

According to information from ESPN, a footballer from the Tigres team would not be very convinced that Miguel Herrera is the ideal candidate to replace ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who announced that he would not remain at the club at the end of the 2021 League Clausura MX.

As detailed in the information, a player would have said in the Tigres dressing room that ‘Piojo’ Herrera will not be the cat’s coach, he did not give details about who he will be, or why he said that, but assured that the former America it will not reach the royal box.

In addition, the source suggests that the player who thus referred to Herrera may be Carlos Salcedo, since in the Clausura 2019, he had a small altercation with Miguel Herrera, on matchday 12 of that tournament, where the Eagles won by 3 -0 to the felines.

It should be remembered that Miguel Herrera was questioned about this situation, which points him out as the next tenant on the Tigres bench, stating that it is one of the most important teams in Mexican soccer.

It should be remembered that Tigres and América have formed an important rivalry in recent years where they have faced each other in various Liga MX finals and a couple more from the Concachampions.

