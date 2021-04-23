Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have accepted a multi-year contract with the felines

The UANL Tigers would have already closed the hiring of Miguel Herrera as a substitute for Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, because according to unofficial information, the Piojo would have already accepted the contractual conditions offered by the feline directive headed by Mauricio Culebro.

Details of the contract that Tigres would have put on the table for Miguel Herrera to take office the following summer had already been aired, highlighting the millionaire salary he would have with those of the U of Nuevo León, since it would exceed what he earned in his previous team, Club América.

Now, it is rumored that this contract would last for three seasons, revealing the exact figure of his salary, which would be 2.4 million dollars, surpassing the 1.5 that he won in his last tournament with the Eagles.

It should be remembered that El Piojo had accepted a salary reduction with those of Coapa due to the pandemic issue, since his base salary was 2 million dollars per season with those of the nest.

The 2.4 million he would receive in Tigres would make him the second highest paid coach in Liga MX, only behind the 3.9 million that Javier Aguirre earns with Rayados.

Ricardo Ferretti had a salary of 3.8 million with the Tigers.

In addition to these details, it was revealed that Herrera’s contract would have some clauses for indiscipline, which would penalize him with salary reductions of up to 50%.

Among other conditions, codes of conduct and attention to the press stand out, in addition to the conformation of its Technical Corps, where their relatives would not have a place.

Today @OMARCHAPARRO received a gift from @TigresOficial, a sweater with his name Today he also received Miguel Herrera as a guest on his show in Los Angeles, CA. Chance? I tell you … there is no relationship, they arrived separately although the Louse is a firm candidate pic.twitter.com/dbRtPqMuMV – Jesús Barrón (@BarronSports) April 23, 2021

