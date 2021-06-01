Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera suffers a car accident with a fan and asks for a ‘selfie’

The new coach of the UANL Tigres for him Opening 2021, Miguel Herrera already did his thing in the Sultana del Norte and had his first car ‘accident’ this afternoon when he left the Zuazua facilities, where he had a mishap with a fan.

Miguel Herrera and some fans had a mishap but fortunately, there were no injuries so those affected took the opportunity to take a selfie with the feline technician.

Miguel Herrera happened near the Tigres facilities, where Miguel and his coaching staff were watching the Sub 20 team.

Miguel Herrera had a mishap in Zuazua, where no injuries are reported, in fact the fans involved in the incident asked for photos. pic.twitter.com/zjp70yule5 – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 1, 2021

The event did not happen to adults and it only remained as an anecdote both for the Piojo and for the fans, who can now boast of having collided with a champion coach of the Liga Mx.

