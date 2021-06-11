Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera reveals details of casualties and reinforcements for Apertura 2021

The era of Miguel Herrera began with everything this week in the UANL Tigres with the preseason for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, the same for which the Piojo has already confirmed the first loss of the felines, since the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra is out of their plans, confirming that they are already studying a proposal to sell it.

In addition to the loss of Sierra, Herrera made it clear that at the moment he does not have the name of the other, or other untrained players in Mexico who will leave the team, showing that Leo Suárez and Francisco Meza would be fighting to stay in the squad.

“Jordan would be the first to leave and I talked to ‘him, there is a proposal out there,” said El Piojo about Herrera.

The technical director commented that the physical aspect will be key in this preseason, since last year was atypical due to the beginning of the pandemic, for which he hopes to fine-tune his pupils.

Herrera stressed that he is still waiting for the arrival of two or three reinforcements to prop up the team in the next tournament, although he assured that the list of players he currently has makes him a strong team, with which a good team is guaranteed. internal competition.

“We seek to further strengthen the team, it is very strong, but if it can be further strengthened, we will do it.”

The Tigres coach said he was happy for the next arrival of Florian Thauvin, who arrives this Thursday in Monterrey and who will join training this weekend.

On the other hand, El Piojo revealed that, in the case of Carlos Salcedo, he will have one more week of vacation, after leaving Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team, in addition to ensuring that he is fully willing to give André Pierre Gignac permission to that he goes to the Olympics with France, if summoned, this despite the fact that the French striker would miss much of the start of the tournament.

“A hundred, they have that possibility, I think that missing the Olympics would be an injustice,” he settled.

