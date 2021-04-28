Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera leads Nacho Ambriz to relieve Tuca Ferretti

Although the exit Ignacio Ambriz from Club León put him in the orbit of the Tigres de la UANL, the board of the felines continues to consider as a priority the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the technical direction of the University students once the contract for Ricardo Tuca Ferretti at the end of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

After Ambriz del León’s departure was made official, Nacho’s name was placed as an option to reach Tigres, a situation that would be evaluated by the Monterrey directive, but Herrera’s arrival was a priority, with whom they would have already had talks despite that Louse himself has denied these approaches.

According to information revealed by the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, Tigres is already well advanced in the negotiation with El Piojo, to whom they have made known details and clauses of their contract, which will be subject to aspects of the coach’s conduct, in addition to agreements. in case of an early termination of the same.

The source points out that in Tigres they are waiting for Ambriz to end his relationship with León to hold a conversation with the strategist, as they want to evaluate their situation and put both technicians on the balance and make a final decision.

One of the keys for Herrera to be a priority for the feline team is his experience of managing the pressure represented by leading a media team in Liga MX, because in his time with Club América he dealt with accusations from the press, something that It will be a recurring theme for the new UANL Tigres coach.

When will Tigres appoint its new manager?

On the other hand, the communicator Willie González assured that it will be until the end of May when the Tigres board of directors will announce the name of its new technical director.

