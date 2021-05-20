Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera is the new coach of the felines

Miguel Herrera will be the new technical director of the UANL Tigres for the next season that starts with the Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, as the feline board has just officially confirmed the hiring of the former coach of the Club América and the Mexican National Team.

After several weeks of rumors in which it was assured that Piojo Herrera was already fixed with Tigers due to its close relationship with Mauricio Culebro, today the hiring of the two-time champion in Liga MX was confirmed, who will relieve in office Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferreti, strategist who left the showcase of the U de Nuevo León full of trophies.

It was through a live broadcast on the official Instagram account of the Tigres where Nahuel Guzmán welcomed Miguel Herrera to Tigres.

“Happy to be with you, a group that marked an era,” said Miguel.

THE FIRST WORDS OF MIGUEL HERRERA AS DT DE TIGRES (MINUTE BY MINUTE):

“The only key is to work, you have to do things well, I come to a certain group, very hard-working, because they reflect the values ​​that this club has had, they break the mother, I lived it as the opposite. I always said it, you are an archer who dislikes the rival, because of your winning attitude, so we will continue to dislike him.

“I have a very good squad here, and they will have to understand that the eleven that enter are just as convinced as those behind. We have to continue with the winners mentality that you have “

“I am arriving in the city, very excited, very happy for the welcome you are giving me”

“They are going to sunbathe a lot (in Cancun in preseason), but I don’t think that lying down, we are going to work very well. It is clear to me that they are well worked, everyone says they are great, but they are very well physically “

“The U is going to be a very successful team this decade too”

“I know how you are, because I saw you from outside, I am already looking forward to working with you, I am going to give you all the time you deserve on vacation. I hope you recover from your arm.

“Gignac, Nahuel, El Piojo, fighting with everything, now the others will have to put up with you,” Nahuel joked before saying goodbye.

Live broadcast ended.

It is unofficially rumored that Miguel Herrera’s contract with the UANL Tigres would have a duration of two years, with a salary of 2.4 million dollars, surpassing the 1.5 that he won in his last tournament with the Eagles.

Without reaching the position, Herrera already met his first reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, the Frenchman Florian Thauvin, who would be the first of several signings that the felines have prepared.

Minutes before his announcement on social networks, Ricardo Ferretti was present at the University Stadium, who presumably continues to go to work at the Monterrey institution due to a legal matter on the subject of his contract, which has not yet expired.

With the arrival of Herrera, the felines will also reach the coaching staff, his son-in-law Óscar Escobar, Álvaro Galindo, Giber Becerra and José Rangel, even though the physical trainer was not so accepted by the Tigres managers, and he will also be joined as an assistant coach Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz.

